“Beaver’s building project – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 5, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 5, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Beaver’s building project — Starts with the letter “D”
- 4 Across: Unit of distance originally equivalent to 1,000 paces— Starts with the letter “M”
- 5 Across: Number of dwarfs or deadly sins— Starts with the letter “S”
- 6 Across: Extra-large film format — Starts with the letter “I”
- 7 Across: Crosses (out) — Starts with the letter “X”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Difficult-to-work-with stars — Starts with the letter “D”
- 2 Down: U.S. soccer star _ Morgan — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Roughly half of the adult population— Starts with the letter “M”
- 4 Down: 5-Down-5-Across, for one — Starts with the letter “M”
- 5 Down: Broadway musical about the wives of Henry VIII — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Beaver’s building project — DAM
- 4 Across: Unit of distance originally equivalent to 1,000 paces — MILE
- 5 Across: Number of dwarfs or deadly sins — SEVEN
- 6 Across: Extra-large film format — IMAX
- 7 Across: Crosses (out) — XES
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 5, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of historical trivia (the original distance unit and the number of deadly sins/dwarfs), pop culture/sports (the soccer star and the Broadway musical), and straightforward vocabulary (the beaver’s project and the synonym for crosses out). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the specific number clues are particularly satisfying. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.
You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :
- NYT Strands Puzzle Answers
- NYT Wordle Answers
- NYT Spelling Bee Answers
- NYT PIPS Answers
- NYT Connections Answers
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!