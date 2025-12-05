“Beaver’s building project – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 5, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 5, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 5, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Beaver’s building project — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 4 Across: Unit of distance originally equivalent to 1,000 paces— Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 5 Across: Number of dwarfs or deadly sins— Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Across: Extra-large film format — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Across: Crosses (out) — Starts with the letter “X”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Difficult-to-work-with stars — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 2 Down: U.S. soccer star _ Morgan — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Roughly half of the adult population— Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 4 Down: 5-Down-5-Across, for one — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 5 Down: Broadway musical about the wives of Henry VIII — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 5, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Beaver’s building project — DAM

4 Across: Unit of distance originally equivalent to 1,000 paces — MILE

5 Across: Number of dwarfs or deadly sins — SEVEN

6 Across: Extra-large film format — IMAX

7 Across: Crosses (out) — XES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Difficult-to-work-with stars — DIVAS

2 Down: U.S. soccer star ___ Morgan — ALEX

3 Down: Roughly half of the adult population — MEN

4 Down: 5-Down-5-Across, for one — MEME

5 Down: Broadway musical about the wives of Henry VIII — SIX



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 5, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of historical trivia (the original distance unit and the number of deadly sins/dwarfs), pop culture/sports (the soccer star and the Broadway musical), and straightforward vocabulary (the beaver’s project and the synonym for crosses out). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the specific number clues are particularly satisfying. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

