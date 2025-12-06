“Stop, your honor!” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 6, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: “Stop, your honor!” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Mont Blanc’s mountain range — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: “Hips Don’t Lie” singer — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 10 Across: Professor’s helpers, for short — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 11 Across: Cotton, linen and satin — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 15 Across: Words before sharing a funny joke — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 16 Across: Woman who’s told “You don’t have to put on the red light,” in a hit by the Police — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: The “I” in T.G.I.F. — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 2 Down: “NOW I understand!” — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Make percussion noises with one’s mouth — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Down: Capital of Indonesia — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 5 Down: Shortening in speech, as from “captain” to “cap’n” — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 6 Down: E.M.T.’s skill — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Down: They might ask you to remove your shoes, for short — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 11 Down: Christmas tree variety — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 12 Down: Many moons __ — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 13 Down: Channel whose initials are hidden from left to right in the word CHANNEL — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 14 Down: Get a glimpse of — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: “Stop, your honor!” — IOBJECT

8 Across: Mont Blanc’s mountain range — THEALPS

9 Across: “Hips Don’t Lie” singer — SHAKIRA

10 Across: Professor’s helpers, for short — TAS

11 Across: Cotton, linen and satin — FABRICS

15 Across: Words before sharing a funny joke — IGOTONE

16 Across: Woman who’s told “You don’t have to put on the red light,” in a hit by the Police — ROXANNE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: The “I” in T.G.I.F. — ITS

2 Down: “NOW I understand!” — OHH

3 Down: Make percussion noises with one’s mouth — BEATBOX

4 Down: Capital of Indonesia — JAKARTA

5 Down: Shortening in speech, as from “captain” to “cap’n” — ELISION

6 Down: E.M.T.’s skill — CPR

7 Down: They might ask you to remove your shoes, for short — TSA

11 Down: Christmas tree variety — FIR

12 Down: Many moons ____ — AGO

13 Down: Channel whose initials are hidden from left to right in the word CHANNEL — CNN

14 Down: Get a glimpse of — SEE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 6, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb and well-crafted Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture trivia (the Shakira hit, the Police song, and the hidden TV channel), geographical knowledge (Mont Blanc’s range and the capital of Indonesia), and straightforward vocabulary (the legal interjection and the word for shortening speech). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the flow of answers is very smooth. It was a satisfying and fun test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!