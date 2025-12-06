“Stop, your honor!” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 6, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 6, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Stop, your honor!” — Starts with the letter “I”
- 8 Across: Mont Blanc’s mountain range — Starts with the letter “A”
- 9 Across: “Hips Don’t Lie” singer — Starts with the letter “S”
- 10 Across: Professor’s helpers, for short — Starts with the letter “T”
- 11 Across: Cotton, linen and satin — Starts with the letter “F”
- 15 Across: Words before sharing a funny joke — Starts with the letter “I”
- 16 Across: Woman who’s told “You don’t have to put on the red light,” in a hit by the Police — Starts with the letter “R”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: The “I” in T.G.I.F. — Starts with the letter “I”
- 2 Down: “NOW I understand!” — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3 Down: Make percussion noises with one’s mouth — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4 Down: Capital of Indonesia — Starts with the letter “J”
- 5 Down: Shortening in speech, as from “captain” to “cap’n” — Starts with the letter “E”
- 6 Down: E.M.T.’s skill — Starts with the letter “C”
- 7 Down: They might ask you to remove your shoes, for short — Starts with the letter “T”
- 11 Down: Christmas tree variety — Starts with the letter “F”
- 12 Down: Many moons __ — Starts with the letter “A”
- 13 Down: Channel whose initials are hidden from left to right in the word CHANNEL — Starts with the letter “C”
- 14 Down: Get a glimpse of — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 6, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: “Stop, your honor!” — IOBJECT
- 8 Across: Mont Blanc’s mountain range — THEALPS
- 9 Across: “Hips Don’t Lie” singer — SHAKIRA
- 10 Across: Professor’s helpers, for short — TAS
- 11 Across: Cotton, linen and satin — FABRICS
- 15 Across: Words before sharing a funny joke — IGOTONE
- 16 Across: Woman who’s told “You don’t have to put on the red light,” in a hit by the Police — ROXANNE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: The “I” in T.G.I.F. — ITS
- 2 Down: “NOW I understand!” — OHH
- 3 Down: Make percussion noises with one’s mouth — BEATBOX
- 4 Down: Capital of Indonesia — JAKARTA
- 5 Down: Shortening in speech, as from “captain” to “cap’n” — ELISION
- 6 Down: E.M.T.’s skill — CPR
- 7 Down: They might ask you to remove your shoes, for short — TSA
- 11 Down: Christmas tree variety — FIR
- 12 Down: Many moons ____ — AGO
- 13 Down: Channel whose initials are hidden from left to right in the word CHANNEL — CNN
- 14 Down: Get a glimpse of — SEE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 6, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A superb and well-crafted Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture trivia (the Shakira hit, the Police song, and the hidden TV channel), geographical knowledge (Mont Blanc’s range and the capital of Indonesia), and straightforward vocabulary (the legal interjection and the word for shortening speech). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the flow of answers is very smooth. It was a satisfying and fun test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!