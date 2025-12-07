"Sound of a joke flying over..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: 😉 — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 5 Across: Where the Bengals and the Buckeyes play — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 6 Across: Made some sounds in “Old Macdonald Had a Farm” — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 7 Across: Pet adoption org — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Red body part for Santa — Starts with the letter “K”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Sound of a joke flying over your head — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 2 Down: “Fingers crossed!” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Sister’s daughter — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 4 Down: __ moment — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 6 Down: Computer brought to a Genius Bar — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: 😉 — WINK

5 Across: Where the Bengals and the Buckeyes play — OHIO

6 Across: Made some sounds in “Old Macdonald Had a Farm” — MOOED

7 Across: Pet adoption org — ASPCA

8 Across: Red body part for Santa — CHEEK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sound of a joke flying over your head — WOOSH

2 Down: “Fingers crossed!” — IHOPE

3 Down: Sister’s daughter — NIECE

4 Down: ____ moment — KODAK

6 Down: Computer brought to a Genius Bar — MAC



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 7, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A very fun and accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a delightful mix of pop culture/trivia (the Midwest state that hosts two famous teams and the Genius Bar computer), straightforward vocabulary (the sound of a joke flying over your head), and word association (the common emoticon and the sounds from a classic children’s song). The clues are intuitive and easy to anchor, making for a quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!