“____ Mahal” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
by Kohinoor Suthar

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 8, 2025.

"____ Mahal" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: ___ Mahal — Starts with the letter “T
  • 4 Across: “Everything must go!” event — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Across: Deadly snake with fangs that fold upward — Starts with the letter “V
  • 6 Across: Netflix crime drama set in the mountains of Missouri — Starts with the letter “O
  • 7 Across: W, on a map — Starts with the letter “W

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Spanish small plates — Starts with the letter “T
  • 2 Down: Ding on a phone, e.g. — Starts with the letter “A
  • 3 Down: Meanie face — Starts with the letter “J
  • 4 Down: Shoebox number — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Down: Oath — Starts with the letter “V

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: ___ Mahal — TAJ
  • 4 Across: “Everything must go!” event — SALE
  • 5 Across: Deadly snake with fangs that fold upward — VIPER
  • 6 Across: Netflix crime drama set in the mountains of Missouri — OZARK
  • 7 Across: W, on a map — WEST

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Spanish small plates — TAPAS
  • 2 Down: Ding on a phone, e.g. — ALERT
  • 3 Down: Meanie face — JERK
  • 4 Down: Shoebox number — SIZE
  • 5 Down: Oath — VOW

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 8, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the Indian landmark, the Netflix crime drama, and the specific deadly snake) and straightforward vocabulary (the synonym for “Everything must go!” and the Spanish small plates). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the flow of answers is very smooth. It was a satisfying and fun test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

