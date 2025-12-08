“____ Mahal” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 8, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 8, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for December 8, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: ___ Mahal — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Across: “Everything must go!” event — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: Deadly snake with fangs that fold upward — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 6 Across: Netflix crime drama set in the mountains of Missouri — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 7 Across: W, on a map — Starts with the letter “W”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Spanish small plates — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: Ding on a phone, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Meanie face — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 4 Down: Shoebox number — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Oath — Starts with the letter “V”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 8, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ Mahal — TAJ

4 Across: “Everything must go!” event — SALE

5 Across: Deadly snake with fangs that fold upward — VIPER

6 Across: Netflix crime drama set in the mountains of Missouri — OZARK

7 Across: W, on a map — WEST

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Spanish small plates — TAPAS

2 Down: Ding on a phone, e.g. — ALERT

3 Down: Meanie face — JERK

4 Down: Shoebox number — SIZE

5 Down: Oath — VOW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 8, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the Indian landmark, the Netflix crime drama, and the specific deadly snake) and straightforward vocabulary (the synonym for “Everything must go!” and the Spanish small plates). The puzzle is well-balanced, and the flow of answers is very smooth. It was a satisfying and fun test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!