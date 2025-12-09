"Apt profession for someone..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: December 9, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for December 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for December 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Apt profession for someone named Rosemary or Ginger — CHEF

5 Across: Get to go, as leftovers — BOXUP

7 Across: Word that can precede Bowl or Glue — SUPER

8 Across: Intense anger — RAGE

9 Across: “Cut that out!” — STOP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Stephen Colbert’s network — CBS

2 Down: Noted group of 24 — HOURS

3 Down: One living abroad, informally — EXPAT

4 Down: Spanish for “fire” — FUEGO

6 Down: Do some kitchen work — PREP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for December 9, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The grid is fully filled out, suggesting a quick and satisfying solve. It features words of medium length (like 5 Across and 7 Across), which often allows for more engaging clues. The flow of letters seems clean and the interlocking words are effective. The construction appears standard and neat. I’d rate the overall difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5 based on the common vocabulary implied by the solved grid.

