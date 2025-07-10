Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 10, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 10, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: 5×5 crossword – Starts with “M”

5 Across: Breakfast sandwich option – Starts with “B”

6 Across: From way back when – Starts with “O”

8 Across: Like much toothpaste – Starts with “M”

9 Across: First, second or third, but not fourth – Starts with “B”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Party game with accusations from “villagers” – Starts with “M”

2 Down: Total legends – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Actor Nick on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Starts with “N”

4 Down: The N.B.A.’s Pacers, familiarly – Starts with “I”

7 Down: Fail at stand-up – Starts with “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: 5×5 crossword – MINI

5 Across: Breakfast sandwich option – BACON

6 Across: From way back when – OFOLD

8 Across: Like much toothpaste – MINTY

9 Across: First, second or third, but not fourth – BASE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Party game with accusations from “villagers” – MAFIA

2 Down: Total legends – ICONS

3 Down: Actor Nick on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – NOLTE

4 Down: The N.B.A.’s Pacers, familiarly – INDY

7 Down: Fail at stand-up – BOMB

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 10, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!