Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Helpful things – Starts with “A”

5 Across: Pale shade of yellowish-white – Starts with “C”

7 Across: Spiritual leader whose name translates to “my teacher” – Starts with “R”

8 Across: With 9-Across, parallel bars? – Starts with “E”

9 Across: See 8-Across – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Units of farmland – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Dweller in the country where the Tigris and Euphrates meet – Starts with “I”

3 Down: Fix, as glitchy software – Starts with “D”

4 Down: Longtime Alabama football coach Nick – Starts with “S”

6 Down: $1,000,000, informally – Starts with “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Helpful things – AIDS

5 Across: Pale shade of yellowish-white – CREAM

7 Across: Spiritual leader whose name translates to “my teacher” – RABBI

8 Across: With 9-Across, parallel bars? – EQUAL

9 Across: See 8-Across – SIGN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Units of farmland – ACRES

2 Down: Dweller in the country where the Tigris and Euphrates meet – IRAQI

3 Down: Fix, as glitchy software – DEBUG

4 Down: Longtime Alabama football coach Nick – SABAN

6 Down: $1,000,000, informally – MIL

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!