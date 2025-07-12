Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Havana’s home – Starts with “C”

5 Across: Last word in many bowling alley names – Starts with “L”

6 Across: Lots and lots – Starts with “S”

7 Across: Left-leaning social media site – Starts with “B”

8 Across: Hepburn of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” – Starts with “A”

9 Across: Word after “break” or “banana” – Starts with “B”

10 Across: Car loan figs – Starts with “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: They always shoot their shot – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Brand-new – Starts with “U”

3 Down: Woman with “the good hair,” in a famous Beyoncé lyric – Starts with “B”

4 Down: In need of moisturizer – Starts with “A”

5 Down: “We can’t hear you back here!” – Starts with “L”

6 Down: Drink noisily – Starts with “S”

7 Down: ___ ghanouj – Starts with “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Havana’s home – CUBA

5 Across: Last word in many bowling alley names – LANES

6 Across: Lots and lots – SOMUCH

7 Across: Left-leaning social media site – BLUESKY

8 Across: Hepburn of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” – AUDREY

9 Across: Word after “break” or “banana” – BREAD

10 Across: Car loan figs – APRS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: They always shoot their shot – CAMERAS

2 Down: Brand-new – UNUSED

3 Down: Woman with “the good hair,” in a famous Beyoncé lyric – BECKY

4 Down: In need of moisturizer – ASHY

5 Down: “We can’t hear you back here!” – LOUDER

6 Down: Drink noisily – SLURP

7 Down: ___ ghanouj – BABA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!