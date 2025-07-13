Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 13, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Gibbon or gorilla – Starts with “A”

4 Across: Bird whose name is an excellent starting guess in Wordle, according to WordleBot – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Cry from a judge – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Family nickname that would make a terrible starting guess in Wordle – Starts with “M”

8 Across: “Hooray!” – Starts with “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Widespread display – Starts with “A”

2 Down: Lakshmi who was a longtime host of “Top Chef” – Starts with “P”

3 Down: “Don’t let perfect be the ___ of good” (aphorism) – Starts with “E”

4 Down: URL ending – Starts with “C”

5 Down: Historical period – Starts with “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gibbon or gorilla – APE

4 Across: Bird whose name is an excellent starting guess in Wordle, according to WordleBot – CRANE

6 Across: Cry from a judge – ORDER

7 Across: Family nickname that would make a terrible starting guess in Wordle – MAMMA

8 Across: “Hooray!” – YAY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Widespread display – ARRAY

2 Down: Lakshmi who was a longtime host of “Top Chef” – PADMA

3 Down: “Don’t let perfect be the ___ of good” (aphorism) – ENEMY

4 Down: URL ending – COM

5 Down: Historical period – ERA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 13, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!