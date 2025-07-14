Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 14, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Account used to log into Threads, familiarly – Starts with “I”

6 Across: Upscale gym freebie – Starts with “T”

7 Across: Bad thing to feel toward the end of a marathon – Starts with “C”

8 Across: Vowelless grunt – Starts with “H”

9 Across: Vegetable in fried rice – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Reason to scratch one’s head, perhaps – Starts with “I”

2 Down: Standard – Starts with “N”

3 Down: Shrek’s home – Starts with “S”

4 Down: Arizona city between Phoenix and Mesa – Starts with “T”

5 Down: Gen ___ (kids born in the 2010s) – Starts with “A”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Account used to log into Threads, familiarly – INSTA

6 Across: Upscale gym freebie – TOWEL

7 Across: Bad thing to feel toward the end of a marathon – CRAMP

8 Across: Vowelless grunt – HMMPH

9 Across: Vegetable in fried rice – PEA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Reason to scratch one’s head, perhaps – ITCH

2 Down: Standard – NORM

3 Down: Shrek’s home – SWAMP

4 Down: Arizona city between Phoenix and Mesa – TEMPE

5 Down: Gen ___ (kids born in the 2010s) – ALPHA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!