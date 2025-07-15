Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 15, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Doubtful – Starts with “I”

5 Across: Neanderthals made the first one from birch bark tar approximately 200,000 years ago – Starts with “G”

6 Across: Fire-starting rock – Starts with “F”

7 Across: Word that can fill the blanks of “So ___!” and “Go ___!” – Starts with “L”

8 Across: Meditation practitioner – Starts with “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Brand of cooler – Starts with “I”

2 Down: Short-lived relationship – Starts with “F”

3 Down: Mushrooms and such – Starts with “F”

4 Down: “Even so …” – Starts with “Y”

6 Down: Outer layer of a tent – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Doubtful – IFFY

5 Across: Neanderthals made the first one from birch bark tar approximately 200,000 years ago – GLUE

6 Across: Fire-starting rock – FLINT

7 Across: Word that can fill the blanks of “So ___!” and “Go ___!” – LONG

8 Across: Meditation practitioner – YOGI

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Brand of cooler – IGLOO

2 Down: Short-lived relationship – FLING

3 Down: Mushrooms and such – FUNGI

4 Down: “Even so …” – YET

6 Down: Outer layer of a tent – FLY

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!