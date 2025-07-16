Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 16, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Keeps in the loop, in a way – Starts with “C”

4 Across: They’re kept in the loop – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Love to pieces – Starts with “A”

7 Across: Craze – Starts with “M”

8 Across: Single weightlifting unit – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Type of wood in Horace Slughorn’s wand in the Harry Potter books – Starts with “C”

2 Down: What might have you seeing double? – Starts with “C”

3 Down: Cartoonist’s creation – Starts with “S”

4 Down: “Ka-POW!” – Starts with “B”

5 Down: The Caribbean, e.g. – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Keeps in the loop, in a way – CCS

4 Across: They’re kept in the loop – BELTS

6 Across: Love to pieces – ADORE

7 Across: Craze – MANIA

8 Across: Single weightlifting unit – REP

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Type of wood in Horace Slughorn’s wand in the Harry Potter books – CEDAR

2 Down: What might have you seeing double? – CLONE

3 Down: Cartoonist’s creation – STRIP

4 Down: “Ka-POW!” – BAM

5 Down: The Caribbean, e.g. – SEA

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!