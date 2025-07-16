Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 16, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 16, 2025.

Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 16, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 16, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Keeps in the loop, in a way – Starts with “C”
  • 4 Across: They’re kept in the loop – Starts with “B”
  • 6 Across: Love to pieces – Starts with “A”
  • 7 Across: Craze – Starts with “M”
  • 8 Across: Single weightlifting unit – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Type of wood in Horace Slughorn’s wand in the Harry Potter books – Starts with “C”
  • 2 Down: What might have you seeing double? – Starts with “C”
  • 3 Down: Cartoonist’s creation – Starts with “S”
  • 4 Down: “Ka-POW!” – Starts with “B”
  • 5 Down: The Caribbean, e.g. – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Keeps in the loop, in a way – CCS
  • 4 Across: They’re kept in the loop – BELTS
  • 6 Across: Love to pieces – ADORE
  • 7 Across: Craze – MANIA
  • 8 Across: Single weightlifting unit – REP
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Type of wood in Horace Slughorn’s wand in the Harry Potter books – CEDAR
  • 2 Down: What might have you seeing double? – CLONE
  • 3 Down: Cartoonist’s creation – STRIP
  • 4 Down: “Ka-POW!” – BAM
  • 5 Down: The Caribbean, e.g. – SEA
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 16, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Roblox Home Run Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Call of Duty Warzone Codes (July 2025)

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #297 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #767 Hints, Answers – July 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1489 Hints, Answers – July 17, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #501 Hints and Answers for July 17,...

ZZZ Yuzuha Best Build: W-Engines, Drive Discs, and Team Comps

Roblox Forsaken Killers and Survivors Tier List

Roblox Demon Soul Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Fortnite Fantastic Four Skins: Release Date, Price, and More