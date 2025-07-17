Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 17, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 17, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Workout facilities – Starts with “G”

5 Across: Pipe dream? Just the opposite! – Starts with “L”

6 Across: In good spirits – Starts with “J”

7 Across: Up to the task – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Headache-inducing situation – Starts with “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Boston newspaper – Starts with “G”

2 Down: TALKS LIKE THIS – Starts with “Y”

3 Down: Mallard ducks with green heads, e.g. – Starts with “M”

4 Down: Drone’s zone – Starts with “S”

6 Down: Rock out – Starts with “J”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Workout facilities – GYMS

5 Across: Pipe dream? Just the opposite! – LEAK

6 Across: In good spirits – JOLLY

7 Across: Up to the task – ABLE

8 Across: Headache-inducing situation – MESS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Boston newspaper – GLOBE

2 Down: TALKS LIKE THIS – YELLS

3 Down: Mallard ducks with green heads, e.g. – MALES

4 Down: Drone’s zone – SKY

6 Down: Rock out – JAM

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 17, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!