Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 18, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 18, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Appropriate word that can precede 7-/8-Across and 3-/10-Down – Starts with “H”
- 5 Across: Remy’s brother in “Ratatouille” – Starts with “E”
- 7 Across: Missouri’s postal abbreviation – Starts with “M”
- 8 Across: Light switch position – Starts with “O”
- 9 Across: Done for laughs – Starts with “I”
- 11 Across: Richard of “Pretty Woman” – Starts with “G”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Prefix that means 1-Across – Starts with “H”
- 2 Down: In the midst of – Starts with “A”
- 3 Down: Super Bowl that featured a 28-3 comeback win by the Patriots – Starts with “L”
- 4 Down: Baker’s powder – Starts with “F”
- 6 Down: Dated feminine suffix – Starts with “E”
- 10 Down: Iron, on the periodic table – Starts with “F”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 18, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Appropriate word that can precede 7-/8-Across and 3-/10-Down – HALF
- 5 Across: Remy’s brother in “Ratatouille” – EMILE
- 7 Across: Missouri’s postal abbreviation – MO
- 8 Across: Light switch position – ON
- 9 Across: Done for laughs – INFUN
- 11 Across: Richard of “Pretty Woman” – GERE
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Prefix that means 1-Across – HEMI
- 2 Down: In the midst of – AMONG
- 3 Down: Super Bowl that featured a 28-3 comeback win by the Patriots – LIFE
- 4 Down: Baker’s powder – FLOUR
- 6 Down: Dated feminine suffix – ENNE
- 10 Down: Iron, on the periodic table – FE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 18, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!