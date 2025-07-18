Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 18, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Appropriate word that can precede 7-/8-Across and 3-/10-Down – Starts with “H”

5 Across: Remy’s brother in “Ratatouille” – Starts with “E”

7 Across: Missouri’s postal abbreviation – Starts with “M”

8 Across: Light switch position – Starts with “O”

9 Across: Done for laughs – Starts with “I”

11 Across: Richard of “Pretty Woman” – Starts with “G”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Prefix that means 1-Across – Starts with “H”

2 Down: In the midst of – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Super Bowl that featured a 28-3 comeback win by the Patriots – Starts with “L”

4 Down: Baker’s powder – Starts with “F”

6 Down: Dated feminine suffix – Starts with “E”

10 Down: Iron, on the periodic table – Starts with “F”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Appropriate word that can precede 7-/8-Across and 3-/10-Down – HALF

5 Across: Remy’s brother in “Ratatouille” – EMILE

7 Across: Missouri’s postal abbreviation – MO

8 Across: Light switch position – ON

9 Across: Done for laughs – INFUN

11 Across: Richard of “Pretty Woman” – GERE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Prefix that means 1-Across – HEMI

2 Down: In the midst of – AMONG

3 Down: Super Bowl that featured a 28-3 comeback win by the Patriots – LIFE

4 Down: Baker’s powder – FLOUR

6 Down: Dated feminine suffix – ENNE

10 Down: Iron, on the periodic table – FE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!