Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 19, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 19, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: See-through – Starts with “C”

6 Across: “Anybody home?” – Starts with “H”

7 Across: Winged horse of Greek myth – Starts with “P”

9 Across: Salamander known for its regenerative abilities (and adorable appearance) – Starts with “A”

10 Across: Texting format, for short – Starts with “S”

11 Across: Birthplace of bossa nova – Starts with “R”

12 Across: Even score – Starts with “T”

13 Across: Insect seen in Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” – Starts with “A”

14 Across: Directory abbr. – Starts with “E”

15 Across: Metroid console, for short – Starts with “N”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Party snack made with cereal and pretzels – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Gift with many interlocking pieces – Starts with “L”

3 Down: Airline whose name comes from the Book of Hosea – Starts with “E”

4 Down: Election loser – Starts with “A”

5 Down: Stand-up comic’s act – Starts with “R”

7 Down: Command that uses the “V” key – Starts with “P”

8 Down: Pulling their arms might win you money – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: See-through – CLEAR

6 Across: “Anybody home?” – HELLO

7 Across: Winged horse of Greek myth – PEGASUS

9 Across: Salamander known for its regenerative abilities (and adorable appearance) – AXOLOTL

10 Across: Texting format, for short – SMS

11 Across: Birthplace of bossa nova – RIO

12 Across: Even score – TIE

13 Across: Insect seen in Dalí’s “The Persistence of Memory” – ANT

14 Across: Directory abbr. – EXT

15 Across: Metroid console, for short – NES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Party snack made with cereal and pretzels – CHEXMIX

2 Down: Gift with many interlocking pieces – LEGOSET

3 Down: Airline whose name comes from the Book of Hosea – ELAL

4 Down: Election loser – ALSORAN

5 Down: Stand-up comic’s act – ROUTINE

7 Down: Command that uses the “V” key – PASTE

8 Down: Pulling their arms might win you money – SLOTS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 19, 2025

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

