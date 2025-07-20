Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 20, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: The heart of summer? – Starts with “E”

4 Across: Emotional request – Starts with “P”

5 Across: Word before aching or dancing – Starts with “B”

6 Across: Many fans of Premier League clubs – Starts with “B”

7 Across: Nacho topping that rhymes with 3-Down – Starts with “Q”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Leading role on “The Last of Us” – Starts with “E”

2 Down: Gooey diner sandwiches – Starts with “M”

3 Down: Authoritative approval – Starts with “S”

4 Down: Country on one side of Lake Titicaca – Starts with “P”

5 Down: Orange-and-brown chip flavor, for short – Starts with “B”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: The heart of summer? – EMS

4 Across: Emotional request – PLEA

5 Across: Word before aching or dancing – BELLY

6 Across: Many fans of Premier League clubs – BRITS

7 Across: Nacho topping that rhymes with 3-Down – QUESO

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Leading role on “The Last of Us” – ELLIE

2 Down: Gooey diner sandwiches – MELTS

3 Down: Authoritative approval – SAYSO

4 Down: Country on one side of Lake Titicaca – PERU

5 Down: Orange-and-brown chip flavor, for short – BBQ

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 20, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!