Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 23, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 23, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: With 5-Down, mystery meet? – Starts with “B”
- 6 Across: ___ Puffs (cereal) – Starts with “C”
- 7 Across: Bike without pedaling, say – Starts with “C”
- 8 Across: Spending binge – Starts with “S”
- 9 Across: Hoped-for answer when on bended knee – Starts with “Y”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Secretly includes, as on an email – Starts with “B”
- 2 Down: In a silly mood – Starts with “L”
- 3 Down: Empathetic words – Starts with “I”
- 4 Down: Spots for septum piercings – Starts with “N”
- 5 Down: See 1-Across – Starts with “D”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Get ready for a vacation – BLIND
- 5 Across: How you might feel after riding a roller coaster – COCOA
- 6 Across: “All things being ___ …” – COAST
- 7 Across: Small donkey of the Southwest – SPREE
- 8 Across: Items shot from cannons at basketball games – YES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Spark, as curiosity – BCCS
- 2 Down: Sky-blue hue – LOOPY
- 3 Down: Government policy leaders – ICARE
- 4 Down: ___ Ren, villain in the “Star Wars” universe – NOSES
- 5 Down: What an i.o.u. represents – DATE
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 23, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!