Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 24, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 24, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Overhead tennis shot – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Dish over which Lady and Tramp share a kiss – Starts with “P”

7 Across: How some solve print crosswords – Starts with “I”

8 Across: Work with dough – Starts with “K”

9 Across: The Bronx Bombers, informally – Starts with “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Like hair in a mohawk, often – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Miraculous “bread from heaven” in the Book of Exodus – Starts with “M”

3 Down: Colorado ski town – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Entrée that comes with its own knife – Starts with “S”

5 Down: They have five digits each, typically – Starts with “H”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Overhead tennis shot – SMASH

6 Across: Dish over which Lady and Tramp share a kiss – PASTA

7 Across: How some solve print crosswords – INPEN

8 Across: Work with dough – KNEAD

9 Across: The Bronx Bombers, informally – YANKS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Like hair in a mohawk, often – SPIKY

2 Down: Miraculous “bread from heaven” in the Book of Exodus – MANNA

3 Down: Colorado ski town – ASPEN

4 Down: Entrée that comes with its own knife – STEAK

5 Down: They have five digits each, typically – HANDS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 24, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!