Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 25, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: What a palm tree emoji on Slack might indicate, informally – Starts with “V”

6 Across: Skirt – Starts with “E”

7 Across: iPhone app for jotting – Starts with “N”

8 Across: C.E.O., C.F.O. or C.T.O. – Starts with “T”

9 Across: Requirements for pink or purple hair – Starts with “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Let off a little steam – Starts with “V”

2 Down: Skirt – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Like a remark that might elicit a “me-ow” – Starts with “C”

4 Down: “Skyfall” singer – Starts with “A”

5 Down: Positive R.S.V.P.s – Starts with “Y”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: What a palm tree emoji on Slack might indicate, informally – VACAY

6 Across: Skirt – EVADE

7 Across: iPhone app for jotting – NOTES

8 Across: C.E.O., C.F.O. or C.T.O. – TITLE

9 Across: Requirements for pink or purple hair – DYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Let off a little steam – VENT

2 Down: Skirt – AVOID

3 Down: Like a remark that might elicit a “me-ow” – CATTY

4 Down: “Skyfall” singer – ADES

5 Down: Positive R.S.V.P.s – YESES

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 25, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!