Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 26, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: De bugs? – Starts with “I”

8 Across: Make funnier, as jokes – Starts with “P”

9 Across: “Life is like a box of chocolates,” for example – Starts with “A”

10 Across: Dot on a domino – Starts with “P”

11 Across: In an upbeat mood – Starts with “C”

15 Across: Important topic in sex education – Starts with “C”

16 Across: Leaves the Union – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Hoppy order at a happy hour – Starts with “I”

2 Down: Convent member – Starts with “N”

3 Down: Tech company with a bright yellow color scheme and ghost logo – Starts with “S”

4 Down: Sun block? – Starts with “E”

5 Down: Like many ingredients in a Cobb salad – Starts with “C”

6 Down: Pull sharply – Starts with “T”

7 Down: One with a secret identity – Starts with “S”

11 Down: Syringe amts. – Starts with “C”

12 Down: Garden tool with a long handle – Starts with “H”

13 Down: Opposite of WSW – Starts with “E”

14 Down: Certain football linemen: Abbr. – Starts with “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: De bugs? – INSECTS

8 Across: Make funnier, as jokes – PUNCHUP

9 Across: “Life is like a box of chocolates,” for example – ANALOGY

10 Across: Dot on a domino – PIP

11 Across: In an upbeat mood – CHIPPER

15 Across: Important topic in sex education – CONSENT

16 Across: Leaves the Union – SECEDES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hoppy order at a happy hour – IPA

2 Down: Convent member – NUN

3 Down: Tech company with a bright yellow color scheme and ghost logo – SNAPINC

4 Down: Sun block? – ECLIPSE

5 Down: Like many ingredients in a Cobb salad – CHOPPED

6 Down: Pull sharply – TUG

7 Down: One with a secret identity – SPY

11 Down: Syringe amts. – CCS

12 Down: Garden tool with a long handle – HOE

13 Down: Opposite of WSW – ENE

14 Down: Certain football linemen: Abbr. – RTS

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!