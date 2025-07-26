Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 26, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 26, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: De bugs? – Starts with “I”
- 8 Across: Make funnier, as jokes – Starts with “P”
- 9 Across: “Life is like a box of chocolates,” for example – Starts with “A”
- 10 Across: Dot on a domino – Starts with “P”
- 11 Across: In an upbeat mood – Starts with “C”
- 15 Across: Important topic in sex education – Starts with “C”
- 16 Across: Leaves the Union – Starts with “S”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Hoppy order at a happy hour – Starts with “I”
- 2 Down: Convent member – Starts with “N”
- 3 Down: Tech company with a bright yellow color scheme and ghost logo – Starts with “S”
- 4 Down: Sun block? – Starts with “E”
- 5 Down: Like many ingredients in a Cobb salad – Starts with “C”
- 6 Down: Pull sharply – Starts with “T”
- 7 Down: One with a secret identity – Starts with “S”
- 11 Down: Syringe amts. – Starts with “C”
- 12 Down: Garden tool with a long handle – Starts with “H”
- 13 Down: Opposite of WSW – Starts with “E”
- 14 Down: Certain football linemen: Abbr. – Starts with “R”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 26, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: De bugs? – INSECTS
- 8 Across: Make funnier, as jokes – PUNCHUP
- 9 Across: “Life is like a box of chocolates,” for example – ANALOGY
- 10 Across: Dot on a domino – PIP
- 11 Across: In an upbeat mood – CHIPPER
- 15 Across: Important topic in sex education – CONSENT
- 16 Across: Leaves the Union – SECEDES
Down Answers: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Hoppy order at a happy hour – IPA
- 2 Down: Convent member – NUN
- 3 Down: Tech company with a bright yellow color scheme and ghost logo – SNAPINC
- 4 Down: Sun block? – ECLIPSE
- 5 Down: Like many ingredients in a Cobb salad – CHOPPED
- 6 Down: Pull sharply – TUG
- 7 Down: One with a secret identity – SPY
- 11 Down: Syringe amts. – CCS
- 12 Down: Garden tool with a long handle – HOE
- 13 Down: Opposite of WSW – ENE
- 14 Down: Certain football linemen: Abbr. – RTS
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 26, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!