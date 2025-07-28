Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 28, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Courtroom prosecutors, for short – Starts with “D”

4 Across: Fails to mention – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Finished the season on a hot streak – Starts with “W”

9 Across: Subtle distinction – Starts with “N”

10 Across: See 1-Down – Starts with “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: With 10-Across, completely and utterly – Starts with “D”

2 Down: Love, in French – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Mount where Moses received the Ten Commandments – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Grab from the grill with a gripper – Starts with “T”

6 Down: “There’s no ___ thing!” – Starts with “S”

8 Down: Vietnamese New Year – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Courtroom prosecutors, for short – DAS

4 Across: Fails to mention – OMITS

7 Across: Finished the season on a hot streak – WONOUT

9 Across: Subtle distinction – NUANCE

10 Across: See 1-Down – RIGHT

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: With 10-Across, completely and utterly – DOWN

2 Down: Love, in French – AMOUR

3 Down: Mount where Moses received the Ten Commandments – SINAI

5 Down: Grab from the grill with a gripper – TONG

6 Down: “There’s no ___ thing!” – SUCH

8 Down: Vietnamese New Year – TET

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 28, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!