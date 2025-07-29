Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: ___ Escola, Tony-winning portrayer of Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” – Starts with “C”

5 Across: Tear to pieces, as documents or cheese – Starts with “S”

6 Across: Gentle prod – Starts with “N”

7 Across: Enjoyed a home-cooked meal – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Sassy – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Ladder’s counterpart – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Something taken by a server – Starts with “O”

3 Down: The real deal – Starts with “L”

4 Down: The garden in “The Garden of Earthly Delights” – Starts with “E”

5 Down: “___ out of it!” (“Wake up!”) – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: ___ Escola, Tony-winning portrayer of Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” – COLE

5 Across: Tear to pieces, as documents or cheese – SHRED

6 Across: Gentle prod – NUDGE

7 Across: Enjoyed a home-cooked meal – ATEIN

8 Across: Sassy – PERN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Ladder’s counterpart – CHUTE

2 Down: Something taken by a server – ORDER

3 Down: The real deal – LEGIT

4 Down: The garden in “The Garden of Earthly Delights” – EDEN

5 Down: “___ out of it!” (“Wake up!”) – SNAP

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!