Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 29, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 29, 2025

by Anchit Srivastava
written by Anchit Srivastava 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 29, 2025.

Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 29, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: ___ Escola, Tony-winning portrayer of Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” – Starts with “C”
  • 5 Across: Tear to pieces, as documents or cheese – Starts with “S”
  • 6 Across: Gentle prod – Starts with “N”
  • 7 Across: Enjoyed a home-cooked meal – Starts with “A”
  • 8 Across: Sassy – Starts with “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Ladder’s counterpart – Starts with “C”
  • 2 Down: Something taken by a server – Starts with “O”
  • 3 Down: The real deal – Starts with “L”
  • 4 Down: The garden in “The Garden of Earthly Delights” – Starts with “E”
  • 5 Down: “___ out of it!” (“Wake up!”) – Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: ___ Escola, Tony-winning portrayer of Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” – COLE
  • 5 Across: Tear to pieces, as documents or cheese – SHRED
  • 6 Across: Gentle prod – NUDGE
  • 7 Across: Enjoyed a home-cooked meal – ATEIN
  • 8 Across: Sassy – PERN
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Ladder’s counterpart – CHUTE
  • 2 Down: Something taken by a server – ORDER
  • 3 Down: The real deal – LEGIT
  • 4 Down: The garden in “The Garden of Earthly Delights” – EDEN
  • 5 Down: “___ out of it!” (“Wake up!”) – SNAP
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 29, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Working as a Tech Writer at Tech Wiser, I’m passionate about technology since childhood. I enjoy discussing it with friends, exploring new techs, and analyzing features in Android, iOS, and other technologies. My goal is to simplify complex information about current and emerging technologies, making them more accessible and understandable to people interested in learning more.

You may also like

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints (July 29, 2025)

Time Until Alice Releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Today’s Octordle #1282 Hints And Answers – July 29, 2025

Ninja Gets New Fortnite Skin and His Own Blitz Royale...

EA FC 26 Gameplay Changes That Fix Everything Wrong With...

Today’s Quordle #1282 Hints And Answers – July 29, 2025

Grow a Garden Official Discord and Trello Links

Genshin Impact Imaginarium Theater August 2025 Enemy Lineup – Guide

Today’s Nerdle Answers and Hints (July 28, 2025)

Genshin Impact 6.0 Stygian Onslaught Enemy Lineup Leaked