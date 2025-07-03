Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 3, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 3, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 3, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Glaswegian or Edinburgher – Starts with “S”

5 Across: 2025 Pixar film about a boy who gets abducted by aliens – Starts with “E”

6 Across: Strong string – Starts with “T”

7 Across: Religious devotee with a shaved head, maybe – Starts with “M”

8 Across: Calligrapher’s assortment – Starts with “I”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Attach, as a button – Starts with “S”

2 Down: Sound of two glasses being “cheers-ed” – Starts with “C”

3 Down: Noises from a pig – Starts with “O”

4 Down: “Little piggy” – Starts with “T”

6 Down: “Did I overshare?” – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 3, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Glaswegian or Edinburgher – SCOT

5 Across: 2025 Pixar film about a boy who gets abducted by aliens – ELIO

6 Across: Strong string – TWINE

7 Across: Religious devotee with a shaved head, maybe – MONK

8 Across: Calligrapher’s assortment – INKS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Attach, as a button – SEWON

2 Down: Sound of two glasses being “cheers-ed” – CLINK

3 Down: Noises from a pig – OINKS

4 Down: “Little piggy” – TOE

6 Down: “Did I overshare?” – TMI

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 3, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!