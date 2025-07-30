Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 30, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 30, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 30, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Fire-resistant part of a redwood – Starts with “B”

5 Across: App featuring personalized videos from celebrities – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Where to find sponges that are always wet – Starts with “O”

7 Across: Rousey in the U.F.C. Hall of Fame – Starts with “R”

8 Across: Upturned parts of a canoe – Starts with “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bring home the ___ – Starts with “B”

2 Down: Change, as a bill – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Passes time at the beach, maybe – Starts with “R”

4 Down: Beer brand with the Longboard Island Lager and Big Wave Golden Ale – Starts with “K”

5 Down: What planks, Russian twists and mountain climbers help to exercise – Starts with “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 30, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Fire-resistant part of a redwood – BARK

5 Across: App featuring personalized videos from celebrities – CAMEO

6 Across: Where to find sponges that are always wet – OCEAN

7 Across: Rousey in the U.F.C. Hall of Fame – RONDA

8 Across: Upturned parts of a canoe – ENDS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bring home the ___ – BACON

2 Down: Change, as a bill – AMEND

3 Down: Passes time at the beach, maybe – READS

4 Down: Beer brand with the Longboard Island Lager and Big Wave Golden Ale – KONA

5 Down: What planks, Russian twists and mountain climbers help to exercise – CORE

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 30, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!