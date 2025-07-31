Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 31, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 31, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 31, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Quick punches – Starts with “J”

5 Across: Animal with unique stripes, similar to human fingerprints – Starts with “Z”

6 Across: The People’s ___ (The Rock’s signature wrestling move) – Starts with “E”

7 Across: Pumps the brakes, say – Starts with “S”

8 Across: Many “Bluey” viewers – Starts with “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Treat once advertised as “America’s Most Famous Dessert” – Starts with “J”

2 Down: Head of a monastery – Starts with “A”

3 Down: Furrowed facial features – Starts with “B”

4 Down: Lumber mill tools – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Grated citrus peel – Starts with “Z”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 31, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Quick punches – JABS

5 Across: Animal with unique stripes, similar to human fingerprints – ZEBRA

6 Across: The People’s ___ (The Rock’s signature wrestling move) – ELBOW

7 Across: Pumps the brakes, say – SLOWS

8 Across: Many “Bluey” viewers – TOTS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Treat once advertised as “America’s Most Famous Dessert” – JELLO

2 Down: Head of a monastery – ABBOT

3 Down: Furrowed facial features – BROWS

4 Down: Lumber mill tools – SAWS

5 Down: Grated citrus peel – ZEST

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 31, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!