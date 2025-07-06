Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 6, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 6, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 6, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Gaping hole – Starts with “C”

6 Across: Conversation opener – Starts with “H”

7 Across: Group of five found in “Julia Roberts” and “Austin Powers” – Starts with “A”

8 Across: Ben of Broadway – Starts with “P”

9 Across: “Keep it down!” – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Bloke – Starts with “C”

2 Down: Inside part of a golf club – Starts with “H”

3 Down: A.k.a. name – Starts with “A”

4 Down: Animal that talks comically slowly in “Zootopia” – Starts with “S”

5 Down: Conversation opener? – Starts with “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 6, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Gaping hole – CHASM

6 Across: Conversation opener – HELLO

7 Across: Group of five found in “Julia Roberts” and “Austin Powers” – AEIOU

8 Across: Ben of Broadway – PLATT

9 Across: “Keep it down!” – SHH

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bloke – CHAP

2 Down: Inside part of a golf club – HEEL

3 Down: A.k.a. name – ALIAS

4 Down: Animal that talks comically slowly in “Zootopia” – SLOTH

5 Down: Conversation opener? – MOUTH

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 6, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!