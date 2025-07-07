Home » Gaming » Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 7, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 7, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 7, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 7, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Coffee, informally or coffee-producing island – Starts with “J”
  • 5 Across: Figure skate jumping – Starts with “A”
  • 6 Across: Wide-ranging music playlists– Starts with “M”
  • 8 Across: On deck– Starts with “N”
  • 9 Across: Down Under Welcome – Starts with “G”

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Print issue? – Starts with “J”
  • 2 Down: Cutting Down – Starts with “A”
  • 3 Down: Annoyed – Starts with “V”
  • 4 Down: Virtual assistant whose name starts with the same letter as its parent company- Starts with “A”
  • 7 Down: Wlbur’s home in “Charlotte’s Web”- Starts with “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 7, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Big Coffee producing island – JAVA
  • 5 Across: Skate jumping trick– AXEL
  • 6 Across: Wide-ranging music playlist – MIXES
  • 8 Across: On Deck– NEXT
  • 9 Across: Down Under Welcome– GDAY
Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Print Issue- JAM
  • 2 Down: Cutting Down- AXING
  • 3 Down: Annoyed – VEXED
  • 4 Down: Virtual assistant whose name starts with the same letter as the parent company – ALEXA
  • 7 Down: Wilbur’s home in “Charlotte’s Web” – STY
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 7, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

