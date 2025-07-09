Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: July 9, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for July 9, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues & Answers for July 9, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Subsides like the tide – Starts with “E”

5 Across: Leggings lead-in to – Starts with “L”

6 Across: Poet Robert with a “cool” last name – Starts with “F”

8 Across: Manhattan neighborhood near the East Village – Starts with “N”

9 Across: Quick joyride – Starts with “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Fairylike figure of folklore – Starts with “E”

2 Down: Poet Robert with a “hot” last name – Starts with “B”

3 Down: Weakly hit fly ball – Starts with “B”

4 Down: Food made using a bamboo mat known as a “makisu” – Starts with “S”

7 Down: Quite the heavy weight – Starts with “T”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for July 9, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Subsides like the tide – EBBS

5 Across: Leggings lead-in to – LULU

6 Across: Poet Robert with a “cool” last name – FROST

8 Across: Manhattan neighborhood near the East Village – NOHO

9 Across: Quick joyride – SPIN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Bloke – ELF

2 Down: Inside part of a golf club – BURNS

3 Down: A.k.a. name – BLOOP

4 Down: Animal that talks comically slowly in “Zootopia” – SUSHI

7 Down: Conversation opener? – TON

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for July 9, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!