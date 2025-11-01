“Ethically sourced, as some…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 1, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 1, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 1, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Ethically sourced, as some eggs — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 9 Across: Residents of Tehran — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 10 Across: Air sign? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 11 Across: __ Faire (medieval-themed festival, informally) — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 12 Across: Athlete from Cleveland or the University of Virginia — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 17 Across: Kind of bathing suit — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 18 Across: Musical whizzes — Starts with the letter “M”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Certain gender identity — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 2 Down: Holy object sought in the first “Indiana Jones” movie — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: _ pride — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 4 Down: Completely surrounds — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Like a cozy campsite on a cool autumn night, say — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 6 Down: Washington’s Mount __, the highest peak in the Cascades — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Down: Sinus-treating doctor, for short — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Down: Opposite of WNW — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 12 Down: ___mon URL ending — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 13 Down: De Armas who starred in 2025’s “Ballerina” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 14 Down: Shape of flying geese — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 15 Down: Prefix with friendly — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 16 Down: Restaurant booking, informally — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 1, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ethically sourced, as some eggs — CAGEFREE

9 Across: Residents of Tehran— IRANIANS

10 Across: Air sign? — SKYWRITE

11 Across: ____ Faire (medieval-themed fesitval, informallly) — REN

12 Across: Athlete from Cleveland or the University of Virginia — CAVALIER

17 Across: Kind of bathing suit — ONE PIECE

18 Across: Musical whizzes — MAESTROS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Certain gender identity — CIS

2 Down: Holy object sought in the first “Indiana Jones” movie — ARK

3 Down: ___ pride — GAY

4 Down: Completely surrounds — ENWRAPS

5 Down: Like a cozy campsite on a cool autumn night, say — FIRELIT

6 Down: Washington’s Mount ____, the highest peak in the Cascades — RANIER

7 Down: Sinus-treating doctor, for short — ENT

8 Down: Opposite of WNW — ESE

12 Down: ___mon URL ending — COM

13 Down: De Armas who starred in 2025’s “Ballerina” — ANA

14 Down: Shape of flying geese — VEE

15 Down: Prefix with friendly — ECO

16 Down: Restaurant booking, informally — RES



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 1, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of contemporary terminology (ethically sourced eggs, certain gender identity) and satisfying pop culture/geographical trivia (the actress, the famous mountain, and the Indiana Jones object). The sheer volume of clues offers a good, sustained mental workout. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt like a solid test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a healthy 4 out of 5.

