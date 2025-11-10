“Go on a run in the…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 10, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 10, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 10, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Go on a run in the freezing cold? — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Across: Full of oneself — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 5 Across: Nabisco wafer brand — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 6 Across: Powerhouse in women’s college basketball, with a record 12 national championships — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 7 Across: On edge — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Beauty parlor — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: Ceramicist’s ovens — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 3 Down: Ridiculous — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Bad habit— Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 5 Down: A cashew … or a cuckoo — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 10, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Go on a run in the freezing cold? — SKI

4 Across: Full of oneself — VAIN

5 Across: Nabisco wafer brand — NILLA

6 Across: Powerhouse in women’s college basketball, with a record 12 national championships — UCONN

7 Across: On edge — TENSE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Beauty parlor — SALON

2 Down: Ceramicist’s ovens — KILNS

3 Down: Ridiculous — INANE

4 Down: Bad habit — VICE

5 Down: A cashew … or a cuckoo — NUT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 10, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent blend of pop culture/trivia (the women’s basketball powerhouse and the Nabisco wafer brand) and a clever, satisfying wordplay clue at 1 Across. The straightforward vocabulary (like “full of oneself” and “on edge”) makes the solve very smooth. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, enjoyable test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

