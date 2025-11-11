“Villain’s counterpart” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 11, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Villain’s counterpart — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 5 Across: California governor Newsom — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 6 Across: Home to Prada (and pasta) — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 7 Across: Shipping company with a purple-and-orange logo — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: Three-pointer, in basketball lingo — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Hard person to please — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 2 Down: Get around — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: “Inside Out” girl — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Deep black gemstone — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: “Today is a ___. That’s why it’s called the present” (cliche) — Starts with the letter “G”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Villain’s counterpart — HERO

5 Across: California governor Newsom — GAVIN

6 Across: Home to Prada (and pasta) — ITALY

7 Across: Shipping company with a purple-and-orange logo — FEDEX

8 Across: Three-pointer, in basketball lingo — TREY

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Hard person to please — HATER

2 Down: Get around — EVADE

3 Down: “Inside Out” girl — RILEY

4 Down: Deep black gemstone — ONYX

5 Down: “Today is a ___. That’s why it’s called the present” (cliché) — GIFT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the California governor, the Pixar character, and the shipping company’s logo) alongside straightforward vocabulary (the villain’s counterpart and the basketball term). The difficulty is well-balanced, offering an intuitive flow of answers. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!