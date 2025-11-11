Home » Puzzles » “Villain’s counterpart” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

“Villain’s counterpart” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
written by Kohinoor Suthar 0 comment

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 11, 2025.

"Villain’s counterpart" - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 11, 2025

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 11, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: Villain’s counterpart — Starts with the letter “H
  • 5 Across: California governor Newsom — Starts with the letter “G
  • 6 Across: Home to Prada (and pasta) — Starts with the letter “I
  • 7 Across: Shipping company with a purple-and-orange logo — Starts with the letter “F
  • 8 Across: Three-pointer, in basketball lingo — Starts with the letter “T

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Hard person to please — Starts with the letter “H
  • 2 Down: Get around — Starts with the letter “E
  • 3 Down: “Inside Out” girl — Starts with the letter “R
  • 4 Down: Deep black gemstone — Starts with the letter “O
  • 5 Down: “Today is a ___. That’s why it’s called the present” (cliche) — Starts with the letter “G

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 11, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: Villain’s counterpart — HERO
  • 5 Across: California governor Newsom — GAVIN
  • 6 Across: Home to Prada (and pasta) — ITALY
  • 7 Across: Shipping company with a purple-and-orange logo — FEDEX
  • 8 Across: Three-pointer, in basketball lingo — TREY

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Hard person to please — HATER
  • 2 Down: Get around — EVADE
  • 3 Down: “Inside Out” girl — RILEY
  • 4 Down: Deep black gemstone — ONYX
  • 5 Down: “Today is a ___. That’s why it’s called the present” (cliché) — GIFT

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 11, 2025
Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 11, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the California governor, the Pixar character, and the shipping company’s logo) alongside straightforward vocabulary (the villain’s counterpart and the basketball term). The difficulty is well-balanced, offering an intuitive flow of answers. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

Kohinoor_Profile_pic

Kohinoor, Tech Blog Writer focused on following the latest trends. I'm energised by exploring new frontiers, whether it's through travel, the next major tech breakthrough, or solving a tough puzzle game. I aim to make complex topics accessible and fun for every reader.

You may also like

Marine Mammal – Crossword Clue Answers

Hardens – Crossword Clue Answers

Hawaiian Dance – Crossword Clue Answers

Today’s NYT Wordle #1607 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #885 Hints, Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s Conexo Hints And Answers For November 12, 2025

Today’s Contexto #1151 Hints, Answer – November 12, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1388 Hints And Answers – November 12, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1293, November 12, 2025

Today’s NYT Pips #86 Answers and Hints – November 12,...