“Place with ships and slips” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 12, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 12, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 12, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Place with ships and slips — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 5 Across: Assignment for a delivery driver — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 6 Across: Way in — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 7 Across: What might leave stains on a gardener’s pants — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Fearsome dinosaur, for short — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Person giving blood — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 2 Down: Kind of belly button that 10% of the world has — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Shortcut for “cut,” for short — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Down: Door opener … like 6-Across? — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: “Oh, give it a ___ already!” — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 12, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Place with ships and slips — DOCK

5 Across: Assignment for a delivery driver — ROUTE

6 Across: Way in — ENTRY

7 Across: What might leave stains on a gardener’s pants — SOIL

8 Across: Fearsome dinosaur, for short — TREX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Person giving blood — DONOR

2 Down: Kind of belly button that 10% of the world has — OUTIE

3 Down: Shortcut for “cut,” for short — CTRLX

4 Down: Door opener … like 6-Across? — KEY

5 Down: “Oh, give it a ___ already!” — REST



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 12, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of straightforward vocabulary (like “way in” and “fearsome dinosaur, for short”) and fun trivia anchors (the percentage of a certain belly button type and the shortcut for “cut”). The clever connection between 4 Down and 6 Across is satisfying. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth test of general knowledge. It felt like a solid 3 out of 5 on the difficulty scale.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

