“Partner of ready and willing” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 13, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 13, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 13, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Partner of ready and willing — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Across: Sound from a delighted crowd — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 6 Across: Title that shares its first two letters with “Mamdani” — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 8 Across: Second chance — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 9 Across: Played Pictionary, perhaps — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Sleeve filler — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Component of a chess set — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 3 Down: Extra bit of clothing for warmth — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 4 Down: Wear away — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 7 Down: Orderly arrangement of ducks, in a saying — Starts with the letter “R”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 13, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Partner of ready and willing — ABLE

5 Across: Sound from a delighted crowd — ROAR

6 Across: Title that shares its first two letters with “Mamdani” — MAYOR

8 Across: Second chance — REDO

9 Across: Played Pictionary, perhaps — DREW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Sleeve filler — ARM

2 Down: Component of a chess set — BOARD

3 Down: Extra bit of clothing for warmth — LAYER

4 Down: Wear away — ERODE

7 Down: Orderly arrangement of ducks, in a saying — ROW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 13, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues were highly accessible, offering a perfect mix of common phrases (like the partner of “ready and willing”), straightforward vocabulary (like the title that shares letters with “Mamdani”), and fun word association (like the sound from a delighted crowd or the action in Pictionary). The wordplay is clean, and the initial letters make the solve very smooth. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, satisfying test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

