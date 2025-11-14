“Ewe said it, not me” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 14, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 14, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Ewe said it, not me — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4 Across: ”Shucks!” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 7 Across: Overly Talkative … or 1-Down with its consonant inverted — Starts with the letter “G”
- 8 Across: Say hello to — Starts with the letter “G”
- 9 Across: ”__ out!” (ump’s cry) — Starts with the letter “Y”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Overly loose … or 7-Across with its consonants inverted — Starts with the letter “B”
- 2 Down: In the know — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Honey-colored resin — Starts with the letter “A”
- 5 Down: Civil War prez, familiarly — Starts with the letter “A”
- 6 Down: W.S.J. competitor — Starts with the letter “N”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Ewe said it, not me — BAA
- 4 Across: ”Shucks!” — AWMAN
- 7 Across: Overly Talkative … or 1-Down with its consonant inverted — GABBY
- 8 Across: Say hello to — GREET
- 9 Across: ”____ out!” (ump’s cry) — YER
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 14, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A fantastic and cleverly constructed Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, anchored by the excellent wordplay link between 1 Across (the ewe’s word) and 1 Down (the adjective for loose) and the intricate consonant inversion clue linking 7 Across and 1 Down. The rest of the clues provide a nice mix of common expressions (“Shucks!”, “Say hello to”) and trivia (the financial newspaper competitor). It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, brain-tickling, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!