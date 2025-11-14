“Ewe said it, not me” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 14, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 14, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 14, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Ewe said it, not me — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: ”Shucks!” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Across: Overly Talkative … or 1-Down with its consonant inverted — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 8 Across: Say hello to — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 9 Across: ”__ out!” (ump’s cry) — Starts with the letter “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Overly loose … or 7-Across with its consonants inverted — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: In the know — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Honey-colored resin — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Down: Civil War prez, familiarly — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Down: W.S.J. competitor — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 14, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Ewe said it, not me — BAA

4 Across: ”Shucks!” — AWMAN

7 Across: Overly Talkative … or 1-Down with its consonant inverted — GABBY

8 Across: Say hello to — GREET

9 Across: ”____ out!” (ump’s cry) — YER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Overly loose … or 7-Across with its consonants inverted — BAGGY

2 Down: In the know — AWARE

3 Down: Honey-colored resin — AMBER

5 Down: Civil War prez, familiarly — ABE

6 Down: W.S.J. competitor — NYT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 14, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and cleverly constructed Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, anchored by the excellent wordplay link between 1 Across (the ewe’s word) and 1 Down (the adjective for loose) and the intricate consonant inversion clue linking 7 Across and 1 Down. The rest of the clues provide a nice mix of common expressions (“Shucks!”, “Say hello to”) and trivia (the financial newspaper competitor). It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, brain-tickling, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

