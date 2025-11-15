“SpongeBob’s starfish friend” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 15, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 15, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Theatrical role — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 5 Across: Capital of Vietnam — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Across: Father of a “fur baby” — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Across: Words often accompanied by a ring — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 8 Across: Whirling currents — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 9 Across: Put up, as a statue — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 10 Across: Race that’s about half the length of a half-marathon — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: SpongeBob’s starfish friend — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: “Despite it all…” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 3 Down: Wanders here and there — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 4 Down: Company with a “To Go” stain remover — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Become firm — Starts with the letter “ H ”

” 6 Down: Small group of soldiers — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Down: What parallel lines never do — Starts with the letter “M”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Theatrical role — PART

5 Across: Capital of Vietnam — HANOI

6 Across: Father of a “fur baby” — CATDAD

7 Across: Words often accompanied by a ring — MARRYME

8 Across: Whirling currents — EDDIES

9 Across: Put up, as a statue — ERECT

10 Across: Race that’s about half the length of a half-marathon — TENK

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: SpongeBob’s starfish friend — PATRICK

2 Down: “Despite it all…” — ANDYET

3 Down: Wanders here and there — ROAMS

4 Down: Company with a “To Go” stain remover — TIDE

5 Down: Become firm — HARDEN

6 Down: Small group of soldiers — CADRE

7 Down: What parallel lines never do — MEET



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 15, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of straightforward vocabulary (like the theatrical role and the word for whirling currents) and fun, satisfying trivia (the capital of Vietnam, the famous cartoon friend, and the specific race distance). The clue about the ring-accompanied words is a classic fill-in. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!