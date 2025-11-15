“SpongeBob’s starfish friend” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 15, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 15, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 15, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: Theatrical role — Starts with the letter “P”
- 5 Across: Capital of Vietnam — Starts with the letter “H”
- 6 Across: Father of a “fur baby” — Starts with the letter “C”
- 7 Across: Words often accompanied by a ring — Starts with the letter “M”
- 8 Across: Whirling currents — Starts with the letter “E”
- 9 Across: Put up, as a statue — Starts with the letter “E”
- 10 Across: Race that’s about half the length of a half-marathon — Starts with the letter “T”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: SpongeBob’s starfish friend — Starts with the letter “P”
- 2 Down: “Despite it all…” — Starts with the letter “A”
- 3 Down: Wanders here and there — Starts with the letter “R”
- 4 Down: Company with a “To Go” stain remover — Starts with the letter “T”
- 5 Down: Become firm — Starts with the letter “H”
- 6 Down: Small group of soldiers — Starts with the letter “C”
- 7 Down: What parallel lines never do — Starts with the letter “M”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 15, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: Theatrical role — PART
- 5 Across: Capital of Vietnam — HANOI
- 6 Across: Father of a “fur baby” — CATDAD
- 7 Across: Words often accompanied by a ring — MARRYME
- 8 Across: Whirling currents — EDDIES
- 9 Across: Put up, as a statue — ERECT
- 10 Across: Race that’s about half the length of a half-marathon — TENK
Down Answers: ⬇️
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of straightforward vocabulary (like the theatrical role and the word for whirling currents) and fun, satisfying trivia (the capital of Vietnam, the famous cartoon friend, and the specific race distance). The clue about the ring-accompanied words is a classic fill-in. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!