"Cars that stop at..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 16, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 16, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 16, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Cars that stop at Supercharger stations — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: What “e-” can mean — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 8 Across: Words that might begin the name of a quaint English inn — Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 9 Across: What “E” can mean — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 10 Across: Easter egg colorings — Starts with the letter “D”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Messed (with) — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: Ally’s opposite — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: What “m” stands for in the equation “y=mx+b” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Musical cadences of speech — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Down: Samberg of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Down: “__ what I did there?” — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 16, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Cars that stop at Supercharger stations — TESLAS

7 Across: What “e-” can mean — ONLINE

8 Across: Words that might begin the name of a quaint English inn — YEOLDE

9 Across: What “E” can mean — EMPTY

10 Across: Easter egg colorings — DYES

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Messed (with) — TOYED

2 Down: Ally’s opposite — ENEMY

3 Down: What “m” stands for in the equation “y=mx+b” — SLOPE

4 Down: Musical cadences of speech — LILTS

5 Down: Samberg of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” — ANDY

6 Down: “____ what I did there?” — SEE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 16, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of modern trivia (the car brand and the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star) and academic knowledge (the math term and musical cadences). The clues that define the letters “e-” and “E” are clever and satisfying fill-ins. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

