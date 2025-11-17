“Taylor Swift’s ___ Tour” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 17, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 17, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 17, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Taylor Swift’s___Tour — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Across: Counterpart of “found” — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 6 Across: Difficult thing to achieve in a noisy office — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: India’s prime minister since 2014 — Starts with the letter “ M ”

” 9 Across: River of the underworld, in Greek myth — Starts with the letter “S”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Will Ferrell holiday movie — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 2 Down: Buckingham Palace has 775 of these — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 3 Down: Fancy necktie — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: What’s found next to the Hall and Library on a Clue board — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Down: Carbon’s atomic number — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 17, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Taylor Swift’s ___ Tour — ERAS

5 Across: Counterpart of “found” — LOST

6 Across: Difficult thing to achieve in a noisy office — FOCUS

8 Across: India’s prime minister since 2014 — MODI

9 Across: River of the underworld, in Greek myth — STYX

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Will Ferrell holiday movie — ELF

2 Down: Buckingham Palace has 775 of these — ROOMS

3 Down: Fancy necktie — ASCOT

4 Down: What’s found next to the Hall and Library on a Clue board — STUDY

7 Down: Carbon’s atomic number — SIX



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 17, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and highly accessible Mini Crossword today! The clues are a delightful blend of current pop culture (Taylor Swift’s tour and India’s Prime Minister), classic trivia (Greek myth, the Will Ferrell movie), and fun facts (the number of rooms in Buckingham Palace and the atomic number). The puzzle is well-balanced, offering an intuitive flow of answers. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!