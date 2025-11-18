"Coarse, woolen fabric often..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 18, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 18, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 18, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Coarse, woolen fabric often used to make jackets — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Across: Alternative rock band with the album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 7 Across: Perfect — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 8 Across: Americana or country — Starts with the letter “ G ”

” 9 Across: “Wicked cool man!” — Starts with the letter “R”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Tiny bit of kindling — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: More extensive — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 3 Down: Kagan on the Supreme Court — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 4 Down: Birthday greeting that doesn’t require an envelope — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 5 Down: Fruit company that once owned the entire Island of Lanai — Starts with the letter “D”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 18, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Coarse, woolen fabric often used to make jackets — TWEED

6 Across: Alternative rock band with the album “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot” — WILCO

7 Across: Perfect — IDEAL

8 Across: Americana or country — GENRE

9 Across: “Wicked cool man!” — RAD

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Tiny bit of kindling — TWIG

2 Down: More extensive — WIDER

3 Down: Kagan on the Supreme Court — ELENA

4 Down: Birthday greeting that doesn’t require an envelope — ECARD

5 Down: Fruit company that once owned the entire Island of Lanai — DOLE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 18, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of specific trivia (the Supreme Court Justice and the rock band with the quirky album title) and straightforward vocabulary (the type of fabric and the synonym for perfect). The inclusion of the pineapple company that owned Lanai is a fun historical anchor. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

