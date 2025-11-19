Home » Puzzles » “Spiritual selves” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 19, 2025

by Kohinoor Suthar
The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 19, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 19, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

  • 1 Across: ___ angel — Starts with the letter “S
  • 5 Across: ___ fairy — Starts with the letter “T
  • 6 Across: “Go, go, go!” — Starts with the letter “H
  • 7 Across: Voice between soprano and tenor — Starts with the letter “A
  • 8 Across: “Sorta” suffix — Starts with the letter “I

Down Clues: ⬇️

  • 1 Down: Spiritual selves — Starts with the letter “S
  • 2 Down: Word in two U.S. state names and two country names (can you name them all?) — Starts with the letter “N
  • 3 Down: Spanish for “other” — Starts with the letter “O
  • 4 Down: “For what reason?” — Starts with the letter “W
  • 5 Down: Cuisine with massaman curry — Starts with the letter “I

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 19, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️
  • 1 Across: ___ angel — SNOW
  • 5 Across: ___ fairy — TOOTH
  • 6 Across: “Go, go, go!” — HURRY
  • 7 Across: Voice between soprano and tenor — ALTO
  • 8 Across: “Sorta” suffix — ISH

Down Answers: ⬇️
  • 1 Down: Spiritual selves — SOULS
  • 2 Down: Word in two U.S. state names and two country names (can you name them all?) — NORTH
  • 3 Down: Spanish for “other” — OTRO
  • 4 Down: “For what reason?” — WHY
  • 5 Down: Cuisine with massaman curry — THAI

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 19, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of common vocabulary (like the synonym for “go, go, go!” and the musical voice range) and fun, specific trivia (the number of countries and states with the word from 2 Down, and the cuisine with massaman curry). The two linked fairy/angel clues add a nice, light touch. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.

You can also checkout today’s answers for other NYT puzzles :

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!

  • The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
  • The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
  • Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
  • Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
  • Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!

