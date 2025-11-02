“State with more pigs…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 2, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 2, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 2, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: State with more pigs than people — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 5 Across: Sporcle offering — Starts with the letter “ Q ”

” 6 Across: Facial cavity that can become congested — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Across: Jamaican Style of preparing chicken — Starts with the letter “ J ”

” 9 Across: On the ocean — Starts with the letter “A”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Geniuses have high ones — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 2 Down: Kind of board whose name is trademarked by Hasbro — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 3 Down: Drinks kept in a cellar — Starts with the letter “ W ”

” 4 Down: Sky-blue — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 7 Down: Reggae relative — Starts with the letter “S”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 2, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: State with more pigs than people — IOWA

5 Across: Sporcle offering — QUIZ

6 Across: Facial cavity that can become congested — SINUS

8 Across: Jamaican Style of preparing chicken — JERK

9 Across: On the ocean — ASEA

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Geniuses have high ones — IQS

2 Down: Kind of board whose name is trademarked by Hasbro — OUIJA

3 Down: Drinks kept in a cellar — WINE

4 Down: Sky-blue — AZURE

7 Down: Reggae relative — SKA



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 2, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of geographical trivia (the state with more pigs than people), culinary terms (the Jamaican chicken style and the cellar drinks), and brand-name knowledge (the trademarked board game). The simple, fun fills like the facial cavity and the Genius measurement make the solve very smooth. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive and quick. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

