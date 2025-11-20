"Song on an album that..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 20, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 20, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 20, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Song on an album that you always avoid, colloquially — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: Low-budget Chinese shopping site — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Across: Strongly desire — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 7 Across: Opera solo — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 8 Across: Ivy League school with a statue of Ben Franklin — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Walmart or Walgreens — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: “Home Alone” boy — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 3 Down: “Let me rephrase that …” — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 4 Down: Set (down) — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Down: Toothpaste tube topper — Starts with the letter “C”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 20, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Song on an album that you always avoid, colloquially — SKIP

5 Across: Low-budget Chinese shopping site — TEMU

6 Across: Strongly desire — COVET

7 Across: Opera solo — ARIA

8 Across: Ivy League school with a statue of Ben Franklin — PENN

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Walmart or Walgreens — STORE

2 Down: “Home Alone” boy — KEVIN

3 Down: “Let me rephrase that …” — IMEAN

4 Down: Set (down) — PUT

6 Down: Toothpaste tube topper — CAP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 20, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues were highly accessible, offering a fun mix of modern colloquialisms (the avoided album song and the low-budget shopping site) and classic trivia (the Ivy League school and the opera solo). The straightforward fills like the “Home Alone” boy and the toothpaste tube item make the solve very smooth. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, satisfying test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!