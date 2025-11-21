“Pump Iron” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 21, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 21, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 21, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Pump Iron — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 5 Across: Peer — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 7 Across: Like the music of Rick James and James Brown — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: Animal that can’t change its stripes, per an old adage — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 9 Across: Pointed part of a fork — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Dominant hand for Shohei Ohtani when batting, but not pitching — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 2 Down: Resignation proclamation — Starts with the letter “ I ”

” 3 Down: Mushroom, mold, mildew, etc. — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 4 Down: “Is this seat___?” — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Down: U-shaped instrument in ancient Greece — Starts with the letter “L”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 21, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Pump Iron — LIFT

5 Across: Peer — EQUAL

7 Across: Like the music of Rick James and James Brown — FUNKY

8 Across: Animal that can’t change its stripes, per an old adage — TIGER

9 Across: Pointed part of a fork — TINE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Dominant hand for Shohei Ohtani when batting, but not pitching — LEFT

2 Down: Resignation proclamation — IQUIT

3 Down: Mushroom, mold, mildew, etc. — FUNGI

4 Down: “Is this seat___?” — TAKEN

6 Down: U-shaped instrument in ancient Greece — LYRE



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 21, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of straightforward vocabulary (like the pointed part of a fork and the synonym for “peer”) and fun, specific trivia (the dominant hand of the famous baseball player and the U-shaped ancient Greek instrument). The clues involving the music genres and the animal adage are quick, satisfying fills. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 3.5 out of 5.

