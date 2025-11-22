"Like some clams and..." - Today's NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 22, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 22, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 22, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Moves (over) in one’s seat — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 7 Across: Capital of Taiwan — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: __ Bee — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 10 Across: In the style of — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 11 Across: Device with a keypad that’s typed on discreetly, for short — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 12 Across: __ Bee — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 15 Across: “Family Guy” baby — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 16 Across: Sings in the Alps — Starts with the letter “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Like some clams and freshly cleaned shirts — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 2 Down: What an online meeting invite gets added to, for short — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 3 Down: Vingear’s counterpart — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 4 Down: Morphine and codeine, for two — Starts with the letter “ O ”

” 5 Down: First inning in extra innings — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Down: Greek “S” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 8 Down: Full of back talk — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 9 Down: “Allegory of the Cave” philosopher — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 13 Down: Wonderstruck feeling — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 14 Down: Nothin’ — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 22, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Moves (over) in one’s seat — SCOOTS

7 Across: Capital of Taiwan — TAIPEI

8 Across: ____ Bee — SPELLING

10 Across: In the style of — ALA

11 Across: Device with a keypad that’s typed on discreetly, for short — ATM

12 Across: ____ Bee — SAMANTHA

15 Across: “Family Guy” baby — STEWIE

16 Across: Sings in the Alps — YODELS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Like some clams and freshly cleaned shirts — STEAMED

2 Down: What an online meeting invite gets added to, for short — CAL

3 Down: Vingear’s counterpart — OIL

4 Down: Morphine and codeine, for two — OPIATES

5 Down: First inning in extra innings — TENTH

6 Down: Greek “S” — SIGMA

8 Down: Full of back talk — SASSY

9 Down: “Allegory of the Cave” philosopher — PLATO

13 Down: Wonderstruck feeling — AWE

14 Down: Nothin’ — NIL



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 22, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, blending pop culture (the cartoon baby, the capital), academic trivia (the philosopher, the Greek letter), and clever wordplay (the homophone “Bee” clues). It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

