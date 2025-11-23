“Like some clams and…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 23, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 23, 2025.
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 23, 2025
Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.
Across Clues: ➡️
- 1 Across: LinkedIn listing — Starts with the letter “J”
- 4 Across: Planet with an average surface temperature of around 800°F — Starts with the letter “V”
- 6 Across: Written with pen — Starts with the letter “I”
- 7 Across: Sheer torment — Starts with the letter “A”
- 8 Across: “__ thoughts?” — Starts with the letter “A”
Down Clues: ⬇️
- 1 Down: Block tower — Starts with the letter “J”
- 2 Down: “Red” vegetable that’s really purple if you ask me — Starts with the letter “O”
- 3 Down: Word with Bad or Bugs — Starts with the letter “B”
- 4 Down: By way of — Starts with the letter “V”
- 5 Down: “Excuse me while I kiss the __” (Hendrix lyric that’s famously misheard) — Starts with the letter “S”
Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 23, 2025
Across Answers: ➡️
- 1 Across: LinkedIn listing — JOB
- 4 Across: Planet with an average surface temperature of around 800°F — VENUS
- 6 Across: Written with pen — ININK
- 7 Across: Sheer torment — AGONY
- 8 Across: “____ thoughts?” — ANY
Down Answers: ⬇️
Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 23, 2025
What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?
A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of straightforward vocabulary (like the planet with a high surface temperature and the synonym for sheer torment) and fun, satisfying pop culture trivia (the Hendrix lyric and the name associated with animated characters). The initial letters provide a smooth path to the answers. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, enjoyable test of general knowledge. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 4 out of 5.
How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword
Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!
- The Goal: Fill in the grid with words that fit the clues, both Across and Down.
- The Clues: You’ll have two sets of clues: “Across” clues correspond to horizontal words in the grid, and “Down” clues correspond to vertical words.
- Word Length: While not always explicitly stated in the clues themselves, the grid implicitly tells you how many letters each answer has, helping you fit it in.
- Intersections: The beauty of a crossword is that words intersect! A letter you fill in for an “Across” word will also be part of a “Down” word, and vice versa. This helps you figure out tougher words as more letters become known.
- Daily Refresh: Just like its big brother, the full NYT Crossword, the Mini Crossword refreshes every 24 hours with a brand new puzzle. So, if you don’t get it today, there’s always a fresh challenge tomorrow!