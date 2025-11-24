“Prefix for some music…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 24, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 24, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 24, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Prefix for some music genres — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Across: Fab _ (nickname for the Beatles) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 6 Across: Eagle’s claw — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 8 Across: Fab _ (nickname for a noted University of Michigan basketball team) — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 9 Across: Congregant’s seat — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Boat’s rear — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 2 Down: Shape of a cat with its legs tucked under itself — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: Flower that’s the subject of Dutch festivals — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 5 Down: Wander aimlessly — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 7 Down: Like many shows at the top of the Netflix queue — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 24, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Prefix for some music genres — ALT

4 Across: Fab ___ (nickname for the Beatles) — FOUR

6 Across: Eagle’s claw — TALON

8 Across: Fab ___ (nickname for a noted University of Michigan basketball team) — FIVE

9 Across: Congregant’s seat — PEW

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Boat’s rear — AFT

2 Down: Shape of a cat with its legs tucked under itself — LOAF

3 Down: Flower that’s the subject of Dutch festivals — TULIP

5 Down: Wander aimlessly — ROVE

7 Down: Like many shows at the top of the Netflix queue — NEW



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 24, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/trivia (the Beatles’ nickname, the famous University of Michigan team, and the Netflix status) alongside straightforward vocabulary (the boat’s rear and the eagle’s claw). The symmetrical “Fab __” clues at 4 and 8 Across are a fun highlight. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, quick, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

