“What Peter Pan teaches…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 25, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 25, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 25, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: What Peter Pan teaches the Darling kids to do — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 4 Across: Cover-up for a curse — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 6 Across: Bird perched atop a cactus on Mexico’s flag — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 7 Across: Go off, as a volcano — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: Short albums, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Burning emergency signal — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 2 Down: Slight advantage, so to speak — Starts with the letter “ L ”

” 3 Down: Checks restaurant reviews on one’s phone, perhaps —Starts with the letter “ Y ”

” 4 Down: Spell-off — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 5 Down: “What was the name of your first __?” (common security question) — Starts with the letter “P”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 25, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: What Peter Pan teaches the Darling kids to do — FLY

4 Across: Cover-up for a curse — BLEEP

6 Across: Bird perched atop a cactus on Mexico’s flag — EAGLE

7 Across: Go off, as a volcano — ERUPT

8 Across: Short albums, for short — EPS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Burning emergency signal — FLARE

2 Down: Slight advantage, so to speak — LEGUP

3 Down: Checks restaurant reviews on one’s phone, perhaps — YELPS

4 Down: Spell-off — BEE

5 Down: “What was the name of your first ____?” (common security question) — PET



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 25, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of pop culture/literature (Peter Pan’s lesson and the common security question), straightforward vocabulary (like the emergency signal and volcano action), and fun trivia (the bird on Mexico’s flag). The symmetrical clues for the curse cover-up and spell-off are a nice touch. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a quick, smooth, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!