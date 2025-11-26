“Feathered creature…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 26, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 26, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 26, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Greyhound, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 4 Across: Passenger’s walkway on a 1- or 6-Across — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 6 Across: The Wolverine to Chicago’s Union Station, e.g. — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Barely beat, with “out” — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 8 Across: “_ out!” (ump’s cry) — Starts with the letter “Y”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Feathered creature, in kid-speak — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 2 Down: Electricity bill calculation — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 3 Down: More like a fox — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Past-tense verb that sound like a number — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 5 Down: Redundant word before “result” – Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 26, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Greyhound, e.g. — BUS

4 Across: Passenger’s walkway on a 1- or 6-Across — AISLE

6 Across: The Wolverine to Chicago’s Union Station, e.g. — TRAIN

7 Across: Barely beat, with “out” — EDGED

8 Across: “___ out!” (ump’s cry) — YER

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Feathered creature, in kid-speak — BIRDY

2 Down: Electricity bill calculation — USAGE

3 Down: More like a fox — SLIER

4 Down: Past-tense verb that sound like a number — ATE

5 Down: Redundant word before “result” — END



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 26, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A great Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of transportation trivia (the bus company, the train, and the walkway), straightforward vocabulary (like the synonym for “barely beat”), and clever wordplay (the past-tense verb that sounds like a number). The redundant word at 5 Down is a satisfying fill-in. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, quick, and satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

