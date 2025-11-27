“Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 27, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 27, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 27, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 8 Across: Back half of a GOAT? — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Sudden urge — Starts with the letter “ I “

“ 10 Across: Santa’s landing place — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 11 Across: Abstain from eating — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 15 Across: Tough guy — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 18 Across: Ready to use without further assembly — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 19 Across: Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table — Starts with the letter “W”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Inside the foul line, in baseball — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 2 Down: Furry monster with a falsetto — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 3 Down: Pet food brand — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 4 Down: Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters] — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Shop _ you drop — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 6 Down: M M M M — Starts with the letter “ E ”

” 7 Down: Billy _ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars” — Starts with the letter “ D ”

” 12 Down: Requests — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 13 Down: “Get what I’m saying?” — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 14 Down: Give it a go — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 15 Down: “I should mention …,” for short — Starts with the letter “ B ”

” 16 Down: N.B.A. power forward _ Hachimura — Starts with the letter “ R ”

” 17 Down: Large coffee dispenser — Starts with the letter “U”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 27, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal — FEASTED

8 Across: Back half of a GOAT? — ALLTIME

9 Across: Sudden urge — IMPULSE

10 Across: Santa’s landing place — ROOF

11 Across: Abstain from eating — FAST

15 Across: Tough guy — BRUISER

18 Across: Ready to use without further assembly — TURNKEY

19 Across: Some pieces of [circled letters] at the Thanksgiving table — WINGS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Inside the foul line, in baseball — FAIR

2 Down: Furry monster with a falsetto — ELMO

3 Down: Pet food brand — ALPO

4 Down: Thanksgiving side dish that can fill the [circled letters] — STUFFING

5 Down: Shop ___ you drop — TIL

6 Down: M M M M — EMS

7 Down: Billy ___ Williams, actor who played Lando Calrissian in “Star Wars” — DEE

12 Down: Requests — ASKS

13 Down: “Get what I’m saying?” — SEE

14 Down: Give it a go — TRY

15 Down: “I should mention …,” for short — BTW

16 Down: N.B.A. power forward ___ Hachimura — RUI

17 Down: Large coffee dispenser — URN



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 27, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb and very timely Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent, cohesive Thanksgiving theme woven throughout (1 Across, 4 Down, and 19 Across). The puzzle offers a great mix of pop culture/trivia (the “Star Wars” actor, the falsetto monster, and the N.B.A. player) and straightforward vocabulary (like the synonym for “tough guy” and the action of abstaining from eating). The circled letters clue is a clever device that ties the puzzle together perfectly. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that felt intuitive, quick, and satisfyingly on-theme. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

