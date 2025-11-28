“Major tech purchases on…” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 28, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that’s perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. We know how addictive it can be, so to help you out (or just confirm your brilliant solves!), here are the answers for today’s NYT Mini Crossword for November 28, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 28, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Major tech purchases on Black Friday — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 4 Across: Hit the mall — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Across: When many arrive at stores on Black Friday — Starts with the letter “ E “

“ 6 Across: “Buy one, get one _” — Starts with the letter “ F ”

” 7 Across: Clichéd holiday gift for dad — Starts with the letter “T”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Number of days that the first Thanksgiving feast lasted — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 2 Down: Small, mouselike rodent — Starts with the letter “ V ”

” 3 Down: Intelligence bureau worker — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 4 Down: Traditional garment worn at an Indian wedding — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 5 Down: Movement of money between accounts, for short — Starts with the letter “E”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 28, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Major tech purchases on Black Friday — TVS

4 Across: Hit the mall — SHOP

5 Across: When many arrive at stores on Black Friday — EARLY

6 Across: “Buy one, get one _” — FREE

7 Across: Clichéd holiday gift for dad — TIE

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Number of days that the first Thanksgiving feast lasted — THREE

2 Down: Small, mouselike rodent — VOLE

3 Down: Intelligence bureau worker — SPY

4 Down: Traditional garment worn at an Indian wedding — SARI

5 Down: Movement of money between accounts, for short — EFT



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 28, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A superb Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, blending timely themes (Black Friday/Thanksgiving) with general knowledge (the number of days in the feast, the rodent, the garment). It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth and quick, on-theme solve. I’d rate the difficulty a friendly 3 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

