“Play as a film character” – Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers: November 29, 2025

The NYT Mini Crossword is the perfect daily challenge to sharpen your wit and expand your vocabulary, all in a compact package! Just like its larger counterpart, the Mini Crossword delivers clever clues and satisfying solutions, but in a bite-sized format that's perfect for a coffee break or a quick unwind. Here are the answers for today's NYT Mini Crossword for November 29, 2025.

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for November 29, 2025

Put on your thinking cap! Here are the clues for today’s puzzle.

Across Clues: ➡️

1 Across: Hockey disks — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 6 Across: Signature headware for Mr. Monopoly — Satrts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Across: Seedy establishment? — Starts with the letter “ N ”

” 8 Across: Bioweapon at the center of a 2001 envelope scare — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 9 Across: Cleverly skillful — Starts with the letter “ A ”

” 10 Across: Sleeping enclosure for a pet dog — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 11 Across: Picks up the tab — Starts with the letter “P”

Down Clues: ⬇️

1 Down: Play as a film character — Starts with the letter “ P ”

” 2 Down: Ultimate consequences — Starts with the letter “ U ”

” 3 Down: Sweetheart, in French — Starts with the letter “ C ”

” 4 Down: 24-__ gold — Starts with the letter “ K ”

” 5 Down: River in which Achilles was dipped (except for his heel!) — Starts with the letter “ S ”

” 6 Down: Frozen landscape — Starts with the letter “ T ”

” 7 Down: Civil rights org. co-founded by W.E.B. Du Bois — Starts with the letter “N”

Got all your guesses in? Let’s see how you did below!

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answers for November 29, 2025

Across Answers: ➡️ 1 Across: Hockey disks — PUCKS

6 Across: Signature headware for Mr. Monopoly — TOPHAT

7 Across: Seedy establishment? — NURSERY

8 Across: Bioweapon at the center of a 2001 envelope scare — ANTHRAX

9 Across: Cleverly skillful — ADROIT

10 Across: Sleeping enclosure for a pet dog — CRATE

11 Across: Picks up the tab — PAYS

Down Answers: ⬇️ 1 Down: Play as a film character — PORTRAY

2 Down: Ultimate consequences — UPSHOTS

3 Down: Sweetheart, in French — CHERIE

4 Down: 24-____ gold — KARAT

5 Down: River in which Achilles was dipped (except for his heel!) — STYX

6 Down: Frozen landscape — TUNDRA

7 Down: Civil rights org. co-founded by W.E.B. Du Bois — NAACP



Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Answer Image for November 29, 2025

What do you think of today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Were you able to guess all the answers?

A fantastic and well-balanced Mini Crossword today! The clues are highly accessible, featuring an excellent mix of historical trivia (the 2001 scare and the Greek mythological river), pop culture/brands (Mr. Monopoly’s hat), and fun, specific vocabulary (the French term of endearment and the synonym for cleverly skillful). The inclusion of the Civil Rights acronym and the type of gold provides a good variety of knowledge fields. It was a well-crafted set of challenges that made for a smooth, satisfying solve. I’d rate the difficulty a snappy 4 out of 5.

How to Play the NYT Mini Crossword

Playing the NYT Mini Crossword is super simple!